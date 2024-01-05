An AI-driven auto loan service is pulling into the proverbial garage at 107 Greenwich Street.

Boston-based Lendbuzz signed a five-year, 5,084-square-foot lease on the 22nd floor of Trinity Church Wall Street’s development known as Trinity Commons, which has an alternative address of 76 Trinity Place, according to JLL (JLL), which brokered both sides of the deal.

Asking rent in the building was $79 per square foot, according to JLL. The space will serve as the tenant’s first New York City headquarters, which it plans to occupy in the fourth quarter of 2024. The deal was first reported by Bisnow.

“Centrally located within the Financial District, the property provides Lendbuzz with a trophy office space served by a network of highly accessible commuter services coveted by today’s office worker,” JLL’s Andrew Coe, who represented the landlord alongside John Wheeler and Margaux Kelleher, said in a statement.

A separate JLL team of Jeff Szczapa, Edward DiTolla and Finley Burger negotiated on behalf of Lendbuzz, which was founded in 2015.

Trinity Commons was completed in 2022. The first five floors are used for community programs, while the sixth through 12th floors are used for the episcopal church’s operations.

The 14th through the 26th floors comprise 130,000 square feet of office space that have recently been leased to U.K.-based fintech firm Revolut — which signed for 10,108 square feet on the 20th floor in October — as well as SI Engineering and investment adviser Atomic Invest.

