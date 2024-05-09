Media Startup Puck Moving Newsroom to 10K SF at Trinity Commons

Media startup Puck spilled some ink on a deal with landlord Trinity Church Wall Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Puck signed a seven-year lease to move its newsroom to 10,108 square feet on the 23rd floor of 107 Greenwich Street, according to landlord broker JLL (JLL).

Asking rent was $79 per square foot.

The 3-year-old online publication, known for its voicy coverage of Hollywood and Manhattan financiers, will relocate from 277 West 17th Street in Chelsea.

Puck’s new home in the office portion of the 26-story tower developed by Trinity Real Estate puts it a stone’s throw away from the heart of the action on Wall Street. That was the main appeal for Puck, along with the recently completed building’s tenant amenities, said LSL Advisors’ Eric Siegel, who represented the tenant with Daniel Lolai and Raphael Zar. It’s unclear if Puck is expanding its office with the move.

JLL’s John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher brokered the deal for Trinity Church Wall Street.

Trinity demolished 68–74 Trinity Place a decade ago to make way for the new 281,121-square-foot tower in the backyard of the 325-year-old church at the corner of Rector Street and Trinity Place.

The lower floors contain a community center, a gym, a kitchen, art and rehearsal studios, private meeting rooms, event space and the Trinity Café, while floors 14 through 26 are being rented to office tenants.

The building will be fully leased in the next few months, according to JLL. Coe said in a statement that the deal with Puck bolsters the diversity of the tenant roster, which includes fintech company Revolut, auto loan provider Lendbuzz, SI Engineering and financial adviser Atomic Invest.

