Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Media Startup Puck Moving Newsroom to 10K SF at Trinity Commons

By May 9, 2024 12:47 pm
reprints
An office tower in Manhattan.
107 Greenwich Street. Photo: Trinity Church Wall Street

Media startup Puck spilled some ink on a deal with landlord Trinity Church Wall Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Puck signed a seven-year lease to move its newsroom to 10,108 square feet on the 23rd floor of 107 Greenwich Street, according to landlord broker JLL (JLL).

SEE ALSO: Tex-Mex Flair and Karaoke Headed to Baltimore Peninsula

Asking rent was $79 per square foot.

The 3-year-old online publication, known for its voicy coverage of Hollywood and Manhattan financiers, will relocate from 277 West 17th Street in Chelsea. 

Puck’s new home in the office portion of the 26-story tower developed by Trinity Real Estate puts it a stone’s throw away from the heart of the action on Wall Street. That was the main appeal for Puck, along with the recently completed building’s tenant amenities, said LSL AdvisorsEric Siegel, who represented the tenant with Daniel Lolai and Raphael Zar. It’s unclear if Puck is expanding its office with the move.

JLL’s John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher brokered the deal for Trinity Church Wall Street.

Trinity demolished 6874 Trinity Place a decade ago to make way for the new 281,121-square-foot tower in the backyard of the 325-year-old church at the corner of Rector Street and Trinity Place. 

The lower floors contain a community center, a gym, a kitchen, art and rehearsal studios, private meeting rooms, event space and the Trinity Café, while floors 14 through 26 are being rented to office tenants. 

The building will be fully leased in the next few months, according to JLL. Coe said in a statement that the deal with Puck bolsters the diversity of the tenant roster, which includes fintech company Revolut, auto loan provider Lendbuzz, SI Engineering and financial adviser Atomic Invest.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

107 Greenwich Street, 68-74 Trinity Place, 74 Trinity Place, Andrew Coe, Daniel Lolai, Eric Siegel, John Wheeler, Margaux Kelleher, Raphael Zar, Trinity Church Wall Street, JLL, LSL Advisors, Puck, Trinity Real Estate
Rye Street Market
Leases  ·  Retail
Maryland

Tex-Mex Flair and Karaoke Headed to Baltimore Peninsula

By Nick Trombola
Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copie.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Tech Company Opens HQ2 In Boca Raton, Fla.

By Jeff Ostrowski
Goyard at Bergdorf Goodman.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Luxury Retailer Maison Goyard Relocating NYC Store to Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum