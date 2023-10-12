Fintech Firm Revolut Signs 10K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich

A U.K.-based fintech firm is moving its New York City office up from a coworking site to its own leased space at Trinity Church Wall Street’s 107 Greenwich Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Revolut signed a 10,108-square-foot lease in the office section of the larger development known as Trinity Commons, which has an alternate address of 76 Trinity Place, according to JLL (JLL), which did not disclose the length of the lease.

Asking rent was $79 per square foot, according to the brokerage.

“Trinity Church is meeting the market at a time when tenants are seeking space with exemplary design and inspired amenities that will empower growth and company culture,” JLL’s John Wheeler said in a statement. “As the only new boutique construction in the World Trade Center submarket, 107 Greenwich Street is ideal for forward-thinking, small-to-midsize firms seeking floor plates from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet, and we anticipate continued leasing momentum at the property.”

Wheeler represented Trinity Church Wall Street in the deal with JLL colleagues Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher. A separate JLL team of Val Stobetsky, Calum Waddell, Will McGarry and Hale King negotiated on behalf of Revolut.

Revolut will move out of a WeWork space at 53 Beach Street to its offices on the 20th floor of the 26-story building starting in November, according to JLL.

Trinity Commons is the first five floors of the development, completed in 2022, used for community programs, while the sixth through 12th floors are used for church operations. The 14th through the 26th floors comprise 130,000 square feet of office space.

Other office tenants include SI Engineering and investment adviser Atomic Invest, each of which occupy about 10,108 square feet.

