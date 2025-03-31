CBRE Adds Ariel Aber From DivcoWest to NYC Investment Sales Team

After seven years of guiding DivcoWest Real Estate Investments’ New York acquisition strategy, Ariel Aber has departed for CBRE (CBRE) in a leap to the brokerage side of the business, Commercial Observer has learned.

Aber, who was head of New York investments at DivcoWest, departed the real estate investment firm and will join CBRE as an investment sales broker, sources told CO. He is slated to begin his new role at CBRE April 21 working alongside Doug Middleton, the firm’s vice chairman of New York investment sales.

Prior to joining DivcoWest in 2018, Aber was senior vice president and director of real estate at AmTrust Financial.

Shortly after arriving at Divco, Aber built up the San Francisco-based firm’s New York presence with a $310 million purchase of an office property at 540 Madison Avenue from BXP (then known as Boston Properties) in August 2019, CO reported at the time.

Divco acquired the Press Building at 311 West 43rd Street for its first New York deal in December 2018 for $131 million from William Macklowe Company. Aber also facilitated a $135 million purchase of 325 Hudson Street, a 10-story mixed use office building, from Jamestown in May 2021.

“We want to thank Ariel for helping us grow our presence in the New York market over the last six years,” Stuart Shiff, founder and CEO of DivcoWest, said in a statement. “While we’re obviously sad to lose him, we know CBRE is getting a very talented and dedicated investment professional. We wish Ariel the very best in this next stage of his career and look forward to having the opportunity to work with him in the future.”

Aber and CBRE did not immediately return requests for comment.

