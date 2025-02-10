The Municipal Art Society of New York (MAS) will relocate its offices from Midtown to the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit advocacy group, which works to promote urban design and preservation, has signed a lease for 7,010 square feet on the 16th floor of Capital Properties’ 111 Broadway, also known as Trinity Centre, according to tenant broker Helmsley Spear.

MAS will move from its current offices at Midtown East’s 488 Madison Avenue in the fall, the brokerage said.

“We are thrilled to have represented the MAS in their move to this landmarked location,” Helmsley Spear’s Randy Sherman, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Eric Lassoff, said in a statement.

“The new offices will help to ensure the future growth of MAS in its mission to serve the people of New York City,” Sherman added. “For over 130 years, MAS has been at the forefront of those who care deeply about New York City’s built environment, including its historic past and the future days ahead.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Colliers (CIGI) found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $57.32 per square foot in January.

Colliers’ Michael Joseph, Aidan Campbell and JP Howard brokered the deal for the landlord. Spokespeople for Colliers and MAS did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Capital Properties could not be reached for comment.

MAS’s work has led to the creation of the New York City Planning Commission, the Landmarks Preservation Commission and the Historic Districts Council, and was instrumental in the preservation of Grand Central Terminal, according to Helmsley Spear.

It will be joining other tenants at Trinity Centre such as the New York Academy of Sciences and financial data management company GoldenSource.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.