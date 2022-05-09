New York Academy of Sciences Takes 21K SF at Trinity Centre

High science society is headed to the Financial District.

The New York Academy of Sciences signed a 15-year lease for 20,766 square feet at 115 Broadway, also known as Trinity Centre, according to Cushman & Wakefield, whose team of Mark Weiss and Jonathan Schindler handled the deal for the tenant. Asking rent was $59 per square foot in the deal that closed last month, according to Mike Geary, the building’s property manager at landlord Capital Properties.

SEE ALSO: Three Law Firms Take 44K SF in Downtown LA

Capital Properties’ 451,616-square-foot building is part of an attached pair of landmarked towers next to Trinity Church and was a good fit for the academy, which has a similarly long history since it was established more than 200 years ago, said Geary. The landlord is upgrading the property’s elevators and plans to convert Thames Street — which sits between the adjoined towers at 111-115 Broadway — into a pedestrian plaza.

New York Academy of Sciences will move into its new space from the 40th floor of 7 World Trade Center this summer. Its new home also houses Investors Bank, greeting card firm Paperless Post and the advertising agency Johannes Leonardo.

“The strategic location, historic importance and architectural significance of 115 Broadway makes it the perfect home for the New York Academy of Sciences to continue their mission to drive innovative solutions and address global challenges,” Schindler said in a statement.

Capital Properties’ Hani Salama handled the deal for the landlord in-house.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.