Uber Doubles Miami Office Footprint
By Julia Echikson July 3, 2025 12:45 pmreprints
Uber has picked up (but won’t be dropping off) more Miami office space.
The ride-sharing giant signed for an additional 13,000 square feet at the Blackstone-owned 3 MiamiCentral, according to a quarterly report from Savills. The expansion brings Uber’s total office footprint at the property to about 26,000 square feet.
“Uber’s expansion reinforces our continued belief in MiamiCentral and the broader Miami market, which benefits from strong demographic tailwinds and a deep talent pool,” Blackstone confirmed in a statement.
Uber settled at 3 MiamiCentral in 2022, after previously leasing 9,333 square feet at Brickell City Tower.
The two-building complex totals about 300,000 square feet at 161 Northwest Sixth Street and 700 Northwest First Avenue, a block east of the MiamiCentral train station in Downtown Miami. Blackstone purchased the office asset for $230 million in 2021 after leasing 41,000 square feet there.
A spokesperson for Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.