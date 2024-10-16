GoldenSource didn’t have to look far for its new office.

The financial data management company signed a six-year lease to move to 7,570 square feet on the 13th floor of Capital Properties’ 115 Broadway from its current digs on the 16th floor of 111 Broadway, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Both Broadway addresses are part of Trinity Centre in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District.

SEE ALSO: Jeweler PDPaola Signs Lease at 346 Bleecker for First North American Location

Asking rent was $57 a square foot, the source said.

The source could not provide the square footage of the old space but did say the switch from 111 to 115 Broadway was meant to “accommodate growth” within the company.

GoldenSource got its start almost 30 years ago when it began as a spinoff of US Trust. The founders set out with the goal of rebuilding the process for managing assets to make it more efficient and accurate, according to the company website.

Colliers (CIGI)’ Michael Joseph, Aidan Campbell and JP Howard brokered the lease for the tenant, while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Berke and Brett Stein handled it for GoldenSource. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment and a Colliers spokesperson did not return requests for comment.

Other tenants occupying 115 Broadway include New York Academy of Sciences, WeWork, Paperless Post and BTQ Financial.

Trinity Centre is a dual 22-story office building comprising 111 and 115 Broadway with approximately 1 million square feet built in 1905 and celebrated as an architectural landmark. One of its more famous neighbors is Trinity Church (yes where Alexander Hamilton is buried.)

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.