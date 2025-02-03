Law Firm Mayer Brown Expands to 331K SF at 1221 Avenue of the Americas

Law firm Mayer Brown is taking a lot more space at its Midtown office.

Mayer Brown, which represents corporations and financial institutions around the globe, has signed a renewal and expansion for 330,662 square feet at Rockefeller Group’s 1221 Avenue of the Americas, according to a January office report from Colliers (CIGI).

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but Colliers’ report found office rents in Midtown averaged $78 per square foot in January.

The deal represents a 95,662-square-foot expansion for Mayer Brown, which originally signed on for 187,000 square feet at the 51-story building in October 2013 and later grew to 235,000 square feet in June 2018, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It’s unclear who brokered the most recent expansion for Mayer Brown. Spokespeople for Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE, which brokered Mayer Brown’s initial deal at the building, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Mayer Brown and Rockefeller also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rockefeller’s 2.6 million-square-foot office building between West 48th and West 49th streets is also home to global law firm Dentons and restaurant Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse.

The deal came during a busy month for office leasing in Manhattan.

In January alone, Manhattan saw 3.6 million square feet of office space leased, representing a 24.4 percent increase from December’s 2.9 million square feet, according to Colliers’ report.

January’s leasing numbers were also more than a third above Manhattan’s 10-year average monthly leasing volume of 2.67 million square feet, Colliers found.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.