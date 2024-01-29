Del Frisco’s Renews Double Eagle Lease at 1221 Avenue of the Americas

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has signed a double-decade lease deal to remain in the Midtown location it has called home for over 25 years.

The 20-year renewal on the 25,246-square-foot space at 1221 Avenue of Americas in the Rockefeller Center will secure the restaurant’s sole Double Eagle brand location in New York City until about 2045, according to the Rockefeller Group, which owns the property.

The Rockefeller Group did not provide the asking rent, but the average retail rent across Manhattan in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $669 per square foot, according to a report by CBRE.

“Del Frisco’s is one of the best steakhouses in America, and it’s cemented itself as an institution in New York City — a staple of the Manhattan culinary scene,” Bill Edwards, executive vice president for Rockefeller Group, said in a statement.

JLL (JLL)’s Patrick Smith, Corey Zolcinski and Matthew Schuss represented Del Frisco’s in the deal while CBRE (CBRE)’s Eric Gelber and Jordan Kaplan negotiated on behalf of the Rockefeller Group with an in-house team of Edwards, Marisa Gadlin and Gisele de Chabert.

JLL and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Del Frisco’s deal is another sign of a recent leasing surge along the Sixth Avenue corridor in Midtown. Major corporate tenants, including law firms, have signed some of the largest office deals in New York — if not the nation — in recent weeks.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.






