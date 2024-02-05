The world’s largest law firm will stay put at Rockefeller Group’s 1221 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dentons renewed its 159,500 square feet at the 51-story Midtown office tower between West 48th and West 49th streets, according to sources with knowledge of the deal and an office market report by Transwestern.

The length of the renewal and the asking rent are unclear. Average asking rent on Avenue of the Americas in Midtown was $79.51 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

Dentons was formed in 2013 through the merger of international firms Salans, Fraser Milner Casgrain and SNR Denton. It has more than 160 offices in 80 countries today, including another New York outpost at 22 Little West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District, according to its website.

One of the mega-firm’s previous entities has had an outpost in the building since 1992, and Dentons hung onto its 210,000 square feet on the 23rd through 26th floors in 2016, CO previously reported. It’s unclear why the firm has downsized since then.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Andrew Sussman and Brendan Herlihy arranged the deal for Dentons. C&W’s Robert Lowe, Paige Engeldrum, Daniel Organ and Pierce Hance are listed on Rockefeller Group’s website as part of the building’s in-house leasing team.

Spokespeople for Rockefeller Group, C&W and CBRE declined to comment. A representative for Dentons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.