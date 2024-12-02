Amazon (AMZN) is moving into Midtown’s 330 West 34th Street as part of a deal through WeWork (WE), Commercial Observer has learned.

WeWork, the tenant, signed a 303,741-square-foot lease with landlord Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) for office space for Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deal. It appears the deal was first published in Colliers’ November Manhattan office report released Monday.

“We are pleased to confirm that WeWork is working with Amazon to support its real estate strategy,” a spokesperson for WeWork said in a statement to CO. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainable growth and meeting the diverse needs of our clients where they need us most.

“Located at 330 West 34th Street, in the heart of Midtown Manhattan — one of the city’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving commercial hubs — this location perfectly aligns with WeWork’s approach to flexibility and innovation,” the spokesperson added.

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.50 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

Cushman & Wakefield‘s Bruce Mosler, Anthony LoPresti, Ethan Silverstein, Theodora Livadiotis and David Mosler represented WeWork in the transaction, sources said.

Vornado and C&W declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon’s new space at the building on 34th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues will feature amenities “designed to optimize productivity, encourage collaboration, and offer a seamless, flexible work experience,” the WeWork spokesperson said.

“Our adaptable workspace solutions are crucial in supporting enterprise clients’ evolving office needs, reflecting the growing trend among large companies to embrace flexible, future-ready work environments,” the spokesperson added.

Amazon’s move into such flex space comes as the tech giant pushes its corporate employees to return to the office five days per week starting in January. It’s one of the strictest return-to-work policies from a big tech company, so much so that CEO Andy Jassy has had to deny suggestions the move is a “backdoor layoff.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.