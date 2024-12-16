Andreessen Horowitz Taking Over Chobani’s Space at 200 Lafayette

LaSalle Investment Management’s 200 Lafayette Street may be lacking in gut flora, but it is quickly making up for the loss of Chobani as a tenant.

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz will be taking over 33,560 square feet on the sixth and seventh floors of the SoHo office building once the yogurt brand moves out, giving it a total of 67,120 square feet over four floors, The Real Deal reported.

LaSalle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Silicon Valley-based VC firm — also known as a16z — first signed on for space in the building in 2021, when asking rent was $95 per square foot, and agreed to a 10-year deal, Commercial Observer reported at the time. TRD reported that asking rent in the building is now $130 per square foot.

Andreessen Horowitz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear if the expansion is on a sublease with Chobani or a direct deal with the landlord.

Representatives for Chobani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chobani announced it would be leaving the SoHo building back in September after it signed a deal for 121,000 square feet at CBSK Ironstate’s 360 Bowery, quite the expansion from the 33,560 square feet it leased across the two floors of 200 Lafayette in 2015.

