Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

360 Bowery Gets Gut Health Boost From Chobani With 121K-SF Lease

By September 30, 2024 12:28 pm
reprints
Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya and Chobani yogurt on store shelves.
Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya and Chobani yogurt on store shelves. PHOTOS: John Nacion/Getty Images; Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

CBSK Ironstate’s 360 Bowery is about to get a healthy dose of probiotics.

Greek yogurt giant Chobani has signed a 121,000-square-foot office lease for the entire building between East Fourth and Great Jones streets, owned in a joint venture involving Charles Blaichman, SK Development, Ironstate Properties and Aecom Canyon Partners, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed.

Asking rents in the building range between $120 and $200 per square foot, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the transaction.

Chobani will relocate from its current headquarters at Brookfield Properties 200 Lafayette Street, where it signed a 33,560-square-foot lease across two floors in 2015, and added another floor at some point during its tenure.

David Kleiner and Carlee Palmer of JLL (JLL) represented the landlords in the deal, while a separate JLL team of Peter Michailidis, Daniel Posy and Joseph Messina negotiated on behalf of the yogurt brand. A spokesperson for JLL declined to comment.

Construction on the 22-story building, designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, wrapped in early 2023 with the build only taking about a year, according to New York Yimby, which reported that floor plates range between 3,900 to 10,000 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

