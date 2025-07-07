Mechoshade Renews and Consolidates in Sunnyside

Mechoshade, a developer of commercial window shading systems, renewed its lease for 29,744 square feet at 35-02 Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

JLL managing directors Paul Mas, Michael Mazzara and Paul Kauffman represented the building’s owner, J.B. Industries, and were the only brokers on the deal.

The 45,700-square-foot, three-story commercial building, which was built in 1927, underwent a renovation in 2012 that upgraded it to LEED Gold. Its offerings include 22-foot ceilings, windows specially designed to maximize sunlight, and rooftop space.

Mechoshade, also known as Mecho, had previously occupied the entire building. Mechoshade’s website lists the company’s address as 42-03 35th Street, the building’s alternative address if entering on 35th Street. With this renewal, it’s consolidating from three floors to two, leaving the ground floor available for leasing.

The company described its use of the property as “multifunction office,” which includes certain research and development functions. The length of the lease and asking rent were not disclosed, but recent listings for nearby office space on Squarefoot indicated a range of $25 to $42 per square foot.

“We were pleased to reconfigure Mechoshade’s footprint at 35-02 Skillman Avenue, where it has been a longtime tenant,” Mas said in a statement. “Ownership has invested in maintaining the property as a modern, energy-efficient commercial environment. With its strong transit options and walkable retail amenities, it’s a smart option for future-focused companies.”

