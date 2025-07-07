Spirit Lab Opens Its Second Midtown Yoga Studio

If you like hot summertime yoga, Spirit Lab is extending its reach.

The Midtown yoga studio is opening a second Manhattan location just around the corner from its first, having signed a 10-year lease for 3,500 square feet on the fifth floor at 54 West 39th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. The new studio is slated to open Aug. 1.

There were no brokers involved in the deal. Spirit Lab co-founder Alena Wertalik and her husband, Quenton Lindstrom, dealt directly with building owner Slavik Gofman.

New York Business Journal was first to report the deal.

Spirit Lab’s first location, 2,000 square feet on the third and fourth floors at 1017 Sixth Avenue, by West 38th Street, opened in February 2022. In addition to yoga and Pilates practice rooms, the new outlet will allow Spirit Lab to add showers, a cold plunge room, and additional rooms for classes.

The length of the lease and the asking rent weren’t revealed, but Traded noted in May that the meditation center Brooklyn Breathes took the same amount of space in the building for $46 per square foot.

Other tenants in the 16-story building, which features 40,000 square feet of office and 3,250 square feet of retail space, include the strength and conditioning gym The Training Lab, the Irish bar and restaurant Dawson 39, and the physical therapy/strength and conditioning facility On Point Sports Care.

Wertalik did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Gofman could not be reached for comment.

