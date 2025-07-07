Development Firm Mott MacDonald Signs 25K-SF Lease at Empire State Building
By Mark Hallum July 7, 2025 5:01 pmreprints
Construction firm Mott MacDonald NY is establishing a second office in Manhattan.
The engineering and development consulting company is leasing 25,372 square feet at the Empire State Building, at 20 West 34th Street, just a stone’s throw from its current headquarters on the 21st floor of 1400 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Both buildings are owned by Empire State Realty Trust.
ESRT did not respond to a request for comment, so the asking rent and the length of the lease are unknown. The average asking rent in Midtown in May was $81.62, according to a report from CBRE.
Colliers handled negotiations for the tenant, while Newmark and ESRT’s Shanae Ursini represented the landlord. Colliers did not respond to a request for comment while Newmark declined.
Other recent deals in the iconic, landmarked building include a 7,882-square-foot lease in June for the NCAA’s Big East Conference, which downsized from a 13,742-square-foot space at 655 Third Avenue, plus the artificial intelligence platform for human resources Workday, which expanded to 39,069 square feet in April.
Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.