Construction firm Mott MacDonald NY is establishing a second office in Manhattan.

The engineering and development consulting company is leasing 25,372 square feet at the Empire State Building, at 20 West 34th Street, just a stone’s throw from its current headquarters on the 21st floor of 1400 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Both buildings are owned by Empire State Realty Trust.

SEE ALSO: Spirit Lab Opens Its Second Midtown Yoga Studio

ESRT did not respond to a request for comment, so the asking rent and the length of the lease are unknown. The average asking rent in Midtown in May was $81.62, according to a report from CBRE.

Colliers handled negotiations for the tenant, while Newmark and ESRT’s Shanae Ursini represented the landlord. Colliers did not respond to a request for comment while Newmark declined.

Other recent deals in the iconic, landmarked building include a 7,882-square-foot lease in June for the NCAA’s Big East Conference, which downsized from a 13,742-square-foot space at 655 Third Avenue, plus the artificial intelligence platform for human resources Workday, which expanded to 39,069 square feet in April.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.