Consulting Firm Berkeley Research Growing to 52K SF at 810 Seventh Avenue

By October 30, 2024 12:19 pm
Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Group and 810 Seventh Avenue.
Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Group, and 810 Seventh Avenue. PHOTOS: Sasha Maslov/for Commercial Observer; via PropertyShark

Global consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is expanding to 51,960 square feet at SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 810 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

BRG, which acts as a consultant for various organizations in finance and economics, signed a five-year extension to keep its 34,640 square feet on the 40th and 41st floors and tacked on 17,320 square feet on the 39th floor, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO. Both leases expire in nine years, the source said.

Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot for the penthouse floor of the 41-story Midtown tower, the source said. When BRG last renewed its lease at the building in May 2022, asking rent on the 40th and 41st floors was between $85 and $95 per square foot, as CO previously reported. BRG first moved into the building in 2014, according to the source.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Brian Goldman, Ryan Harding and Matthew Lorberbaum brokered the deal for the tenant, while SL Green was represented in-house by Larry Swiger and Jeremy Bier.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for BRG and SL Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at 810 Seventh Avenue include global financial services provider Mirae Asset Securities, which took 34,640 square feet on the 37th floor last week, and private credit firm Brightwood Capital Advisors, which renewed its 17,320-square-foot lease on the 26th floor in July.

The 701,095-square-foot building between West 52nd and West 53rd streets is six blocks south of Central Park and is close to Rockefeller Center.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

