Mirae Asset Securities isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, having firmly planted its feet at 810 Seventh Avenue.

The global financial services provider — which specializes in portfolio margining, and self-clearing for equities, fixed income, and options — has renewed its 17,320-square-foot lease on the 37th floor of the Midtown office building, and will be doubling its space to cover the full floor, bringing its footprint to 34,640 square feet, landlord SL Green Realty announced Monday.

Mirae will lease the space for its U.S. office for the next 10 years, bringing the total length of the lease to 12 years, according to SL Green. Asking rent was $70 per square foot.

“We are excited to extend our valued relationship with Mirae Asset Securities as they continue to grow at 810 Seventh Avenue,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing at SL Green, said in a statement.

SL Green was represented by Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Harry Blair, Tara Stacom, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance, while Newmark (NMRK)’s Neil Goldmacher and John Moran represented Mirae Asset Securities. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment and C&W spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The office building at 810 Seventh Avenue between West 52nd and West 53rd streets was designed by architects Kahn & Jacobs and is six blocks south of Central Park.

Other tenants in the building include Brightwood Capital, Berkeley Research Group and Ion Media Networks.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.