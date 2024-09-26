Leases  ·  Office Leases
California

Fashion Brand L’Agence Signs L.A. Office Lease with Jamison

September 26, 2024
Jaime Lee, CEO of Jamison Realty, and 4201 Wilshire Boulevard.
4201 Wilshire Boulevard. PHOTOS: Courtesy Jamison Realty Group

What kind of dress can’t be worn? An address. 

New York-based fashion label L’Agence has signed a long-term lease for 21,000 square feet of headquarters office space at the Harbor Building at 4201 Wilshire Boulevard, in Los Angeles’ Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. Constructed in 1956, the six-story, 246,000-square-foot Harbor Building also houses tenants Create Advertising, Community Films and marketing agency Concept Arts

SEE ALSO: International School Renews and Expands to 22K SF at 815 Second Avenue

The brand is relocating from its office at 2301 East Seventh Street in Downtown L.A. to integrate its operations into a “more convenient” location and to have room for growth as it expands its retail footprint, according to JLL (JLL)’s Greg Astor, who represented landlord Jamison in the deal. 

Astor was joined by JLL’s Ben Silver in representing Jamison, while Kidder MathewsRichard Abdulian represented L’Agence. The brand is expected to move in November, according to a Jamison spokesperson. The brand is expected to move in November, according to a Jamison spokesperson. It also operates a brick and mortar storefront in West Hollywood, dubbed L’Agence Jean Bar, which opened in late July.

“4201 Wilshire was able to accommodate L’Agence’s expansion needs within one suite representing half of the 5th floor,” Astor said in a statement. “We were able to achieve competitive economics for creative space, which is rare to find in this particular submarket.”

As one of L.A.’s biggest multifamily landlords, Jamison has been busy this year, particularly in its home base in Koreatown. The firm is in the midst of gathering approval for a 23-story, 760-unit mixed-use building there, which would also be located along Wilshire Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Jamison is also planning several major office-to-residential conversions, last year filing plans for the 33-story ARCO Tower in Downtown L.A. and a 17-story office tower at 6380 Wilshire Boulevard

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

