One of the most prominent and active real estate firms in Los Angeles is close to getting the go-ahead for another big apartment project along Wilshire Boulevard.

The L.A. City Planning Commission voted in favor of Jamison Properties’ plan to construct two 23-story mixed-use buildings with 760 units behind one of its office buildings in Koreatown. The proposal now advances to the City Council for approval.

The plan entails replacing an 807-spot parking structure behind the office at with the two structures — each up to nearly 270 feet in height — adding 660,000 square feet of development. Along with the 23-story commercial office building, the three structures combine for more than 1 million square feet and 1,300 parking spaces between Harvard Boulevard and South Kingsley Drive.

Urbanize reported the Planning Commission vote. Perkins&Will is designing the project. The office was built in 1962 with 385,520 square feet of office and ground-floor retail space.

Jamison, one of the largest multifamily landlords in L.A., is growing with an active pipeline in the city, including in its home district of Koreatown. Last month, the company filed plans to build a six-story, 157-unit building on Western Avenue, which is a block away from its 230-unit Western Station development now underway. Jamison also plans another 125-unit, mixed-use project at 730 South Western Avenue in Koreatown.

The private company is currently also working on a plan to flip a 33-story office tower in Downtown L.A. into a mixed-use property with almost 700 multifamily units and 48,000 square feet of amenities. Jamison also plans to convert a 17-story office near Beverly Hills into an apartment property with 210 units, and a 1970s office between Koreatown and Westlake into 141 units.

