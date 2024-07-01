Finance Deals of the Week: Morgan Stanley Makes $750M Loan on NYC Office Refi
Top five financing deals from June 24 to June 28
By The Editors July 1, 2024 6:00 amreprints
Even if the temperatures in New York cooled down, the deal flow stayed hot in the final week of June. Yet again, New York City snagged four of the five largest loans in the country that closed last week, with the largest being Brookfield (BN)’s $750 million refinancing on One Liberty Plaza, courtesy of Goldman Sachs. Another big NYC-area deal was Affinius Capital, Kennedy Wilson and TYKO Capital supplying a massive $300 million loan to finance the construction of 668 units of luxury and affordable housing in Brooklyn. But California got into the game, so to speak, as Anaheim saw a $125 million refinancing for a prime hotel property.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$750 million
|Morgan Stanley
|Brookfield Properties
|165 Broadway; New York City
|Office
|N/A
|$300 million
|Affinius Captial and Kennedy Wilson and TYKO Capital
|Tavros, Charney Companies and Incoco Capital
|310 Nevins Street and 340 Nevins Street; Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer and Michael Dorfman
|$185 million
|Värde Partners
|Metro Self Storage and Fremont Realty Capital
|20 self-storage properties; Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin
|Self-Storage
|Talonvest Capital's Eric Snyder, Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau and Lauren Maehler
|$169 million
|Bravo Capital
|Lantree Developments and Altree Developments
|66 Broadway; Jersey City, N.J.
|Multifamily
|Meridian Capital Group
|$125 million
|Bank of America (BAC)
|Tarsadia Investments
|700 West Convention Way; Anaheim, Calif.
|Hospitality
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 24 to June 28. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.