Even if the temperatures in New York cooled down, the deal flow stayed hot in the final week of June. Yet again, New York City snagged four of the five largest loans in the country that closed last week, with the largest being Brookfield (BN)’s $750 million refinancing on One Liberty Plaza, courtesy of Goldman Sachs. Another big NYC-area deal was Affinius Capital, Kennedy Wilson and TYKO Capital supplying a massive $300 million loan to finance the construction of 668 units of luxury and affordable housing in Brooklyn. But California got into the game, so to speak, as Anaheim saw a $125 million refinancing for a prime hotel property.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 24 to June 28. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.