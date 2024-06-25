Tushar Patel’s Tarsadia Investments has clinched a nine-figure refinancing deal for one of its hotels in Anaheim, Calif.

Bank of America (BAC) provided the $125 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan backed by the 1,030-room Anaheim Marriott Hotel at 700 West Convention Way, according to The Real Deal. The new loan supersedes $110 million of CMBS debt from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank that was provided to Tarsadia in 2014.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Tarsadia bought the hotel for $80 million in 1999, with Marriott having a long-term lease there, per TRD. Average occupancy in the hotel is 78 percent.

A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patel is far from the only hotelier making moves in Southern California lately.

Most recently, Jason Illoulian’s Faring Capital also recently received a more modest $35 million from Centennial Bank toward the planned Robertson Lane, a 123-room luxury hotel and seven-story office building in West Hollywood.

Arya Group founder Ardeshir Tavangarian is also in the midst of planning a 15-story, 174-unit boutique hotel near both the L.A. Clippers’ Intuit Dome and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The project, dubbed Arya Hotel, would be the tallest building in Inglewood once completed.

