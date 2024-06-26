Bravo Capital Lends $169M on Jersey City Apartments Project 

Bravo Capital has closed a $169.3 million construction loan for a multifamily project in Jersey City, N.J., Commercial Observer can first report.

The loan will fund the 477-unit West Side Square development in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood, according to Meridian Capital Group, which arranged the transaction.

The transaction closed June 21.

The sponsorship behind the 413,735-square-foot project was not provided by Meridian, but sources told CO it is a joint venture between Lantree Developments and Altree Developments.

Meridian negotiated the financing with a team led by Morris Betesh, David Hayum and Morris Dabbah.

“Liquidity for large construction loans has thinned out over the past 12 to 18 months, but we successfully scoured the market to source a full-stack construction financing solution from a burgeoning debt fund,” Betesh said in a statement.

Located at 66 Broadway, about half a mile from the Journal Square PATH Station, West Side Square is slated for completion in 2026 and will feature two six-story residential towers atop a six-story mixed-use podium, spanning a total of 413,735 square feet. The 2.38-acre property will also include 9,814 square feet of retail space and 298 parking spots. Its amenities will consist of a swimming pool, grilling stations, a dog run, a fitness center, a yoga room, coworking spaces and a community room for private events.

Officials at Bravo Capital, Lantree and Altree did not immediately return requests for comment.

