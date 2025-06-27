Finance   ·   Refinance

JP Morgan, Citi Lead $462M Refi of Brookfield’s Eagle + West in Brooklyn

By June 27, 2025 12:54 pm
reprints
Brian Kingston, executive chair of Brookfield's Real Estate business, and 1 Eagle Street (center).
Brian Kingston, executive chair of Brookfield's Real Estate business, and 1 Eagle Street (center). PHOTOS: Courtesy Brookfield; Getty Images

Brookfield Properties secured a $462 million refinancing for its luxury rental complex Eagle + West, at 1 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, from J.P. Morgan Chase and Citi Real Estate Funding, the commercial real estate lending arm of Citigroup.

A Moody’s report indicates that the refinancing includes a $400 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan securitized in the BFLD Trust 2025-EWEST single-asset, single-borrower deal, plus roughly $62 million in mezzanine debt from an unnamed lender. 

SEE ALSO: CIM Group Sells Historic L.A. Studio to Itself As Part of $230M Recap

Pincus Co. first reported the senior loan. 

“The certificates are collateralized by a first-lien mortgage on the borrower’s fee simple interest in 1 Eagle Street,” Moody’s reported. The complex was built in 2022 and counts just over 30 percent of its apartments as affordable. 

Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided a loan on the two-tower, 745-unit project for $400 million in July 2021, according to public records.

Brookfield and an attorney involved in the deal did not respond to requests for comment. J.P. Morgan Chase declined to comment.  

Market rates for available units at Eagle + West currently fall from $3,560 to $3,995 for studios, $4,771 to $5,761 for one-bedrooms, and $6,199 to $8,729 for two-bedrooms, according to StreetEasy.

While Moody’s has rated the complex A+, it turns out some residents might disagree. A Curbed article from April 2025 titled “Mice, Hair Balls, and ‘Poltergeist’ Noises” reported that residents at Eagle + West have faced troubles, including filthy amenity spaces, consistently nonworking elevators, holes in walls going unrepaired for months, and pipes behind walls making “sharp, hollow clicking noises” in the middle of the night.    

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com

  

1 Eagle Street, and ‘Poltergeist’ Noises, BFLD Trust 2025-EWEST, Curbed, Eagle + West, Hair Balls, Larry Getlen, Mice, Moody's, Pincus Co, StreetEasy, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Brookfield Properties, Citi Real Estate Funding, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase
CIM Group's Shaul Kuba, Avi Shemesh and Richard Ressler, and a rendering of The Lot on Formosa.
Industrial · Finance
California

CIM Group Sells Historic L.A. Studio to Itself As Part of $230M Recap

By Nick Trombola
Russell Galbut of GFO Investments and a Whole Foods Market.
Retail · Finance
Florida

Russel Galbut Nabs $54M Construction Loan for Miami Beach’s Second Whole Foods

By Julia Echikson
Jason Sizemore of Gilbane Building; Jeffrey Resetco of Gilbane Development, and a rendering of a student housing project in West Palm Beach for Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Residential · Finance
Florida

$236M West Palm Beach Bond Issue to Fund 25-Story College Dorm

By Jeff Ostrowski