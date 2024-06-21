Developer Grata Moves Uptown to 15K SF at 1410 Broadway

Deal origination platform Grata will leave its Chelsea address and journey 20 blocks north to a new office near Times Square.

Grata inked a deal for 15,158 square feet across the entire second floor of L.H. Charney Associates and KSR Capital’s 1410 Broadway, tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) announced.

A spokesperson for C&W did not disclose the terms of the deal, saying only that it was a “long-term” lease.

Asking rents in the 34-story building ranged from the $50s to the mid-$60s in a deal signed in September, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Grata, which was founded in New York in 2016, will relocate from its current office on the seventh floor of 15 West 18th Street. It’s unclear if the company is headed to more spacious digs with the move uptown.

The tech company has developed a search engine that organizes information that companies post about themselves online to make it easier for investors to find business opportunities within the private market, according to its website.

Andrew Bocskocsky, Grata’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement that the move marks the start of the company’s next chapter.

“The office location allows us closer access to our customers and provides us with a more collaborative space to fuel us through this next phase of our growth,” Bocskocsky said.

Recent capital improvements at 1410 Broadway also helped win Grata over, according to C&W’s Sam Hoffman, who arranged the deal for Grata along with David Hoffman.

What’s more, the deal is proof of “the continued demand for office space in the technology sector as founders appreciate the importance of in-person collaboration and growing company culture,” Sam Hoffman said in a statement.

L.H. Charney was represented by Colliers (CIGI)’ Rick Doolittle, Michael Joseph, John Howard and Taylor Bell. The Colliers brokers did not respond to requests for comment.

Clothing company 32 Degrees and footwear brand Geox also recently signed on for office space at 1410 Broadway, as CO previously reported. And the 385,000-square-foot building between West 38th and West 39th streets welcomed WeWork in 2019, but the coworking giant has since departed, according to Crain’s New York Business. KSR bought a 49 percent stake in the property in January, valuing the building at $170 million, according to Crain’s.

