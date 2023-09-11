32 Degrees Signs 12K-SF Expansion Deal at 1410 Broadway

An activewear designer and a shoe brand signed deals 1410 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, clothing company 32 Degrees agreed to a 12,350-square-foot expansion for its office in the Garment District building, bringing its total presence to 37,350 square feet, according to landlord L.H. Charney Associates, which did not disclose the length of the deal.

Asking rent in the 34-story building between West 38th and West 39th streets is in the low $50 to mid-$60 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Rick Doolittle, JP Howard, Michael Joseph and Taylor Bell of Colliers (CIGI) represented L.H. Charney in the deals as well as 32 Degrees.

“The ‘flight to quality’ trend applies to all the various price points and submarkets of the office sector — it’s not just a thing on Park Avenue,” Doolittle said in a statement.

Aside from 32 Degrees, footwear brand Geox also signed an office lease for 3,500 square feet on the 14th floor of 1410 Broadway, joining a roster of tenants including Trend Textile, Argee and LCC Development.

Ron Lo Russo and Jason Kroeger from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented Geox in the deal. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

​​“While the office market continues to be challenging, the continued activity that we have seen at 1410 Broadway is a testament to our strategy for the Broadway office assets,” L.H. Charney CEO Joseph Giannola said in a statement. “The successful lease-up of all our retail spaces with unique and vibrant brands has been a key amenity to office users.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.