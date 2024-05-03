Lease Deal of the Week: American Eagle Takes 338K SF at 63 Madison
The top five leases in New York City from April 29 to May 3
By The Editors May 3, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week New York City saw one of the largest leases so far in 2024, with American Eagle Outfitters signing on for 338,085 square feet to relocate its headquarters to 63 Madison Avenue. The deals fall sharply in size from that, with the next biggest being City Winery’s 14,600-square-foot expansion at Pier 57.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|American Eagle Outfitters
|338,085
|63 Madison Avenue
|Relocation
|George Comfort & Sons, Jamestown, Loeb Partners Realty and CBS (sublandlord)
|Landlord: George Comfort's Peter Duncan, Matthew Coudert and Alex Birmingham. Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Boisis (sublandlord). Tenant: Savillls' Mitti Libersohn, David Goldstein, Anna Erickson, Nate Brzozowski and William Demuth
|Office
|City Winery
|14,600
|Pier 57
|Expansion
|Hudson River Park Trust, RXR, Youngwoo & Associates and Jamestown
|Landlord: RXR's William Elder. Tenant: Lee & Associates NYC's Peter Braus
|Retail
|Mundi Westport Group
|10,800
|366 Fifth Avenue
|Relocation
|Joseph P. Day
|Landlord: Colliers' Michael Joseph, Aidan Campbell and Jordy Elardo. Tenant: Newmark's Brian Waterman, Lance Korman and David Waterman
|Office
|Flushing Bank
|8,465
|99 Park Avenue
|Renewal
|Global Holdings Management Group
|Landlord: Global Holdings' Craig Panzirer. Tenant: Savills' Shay Bolton, James Wenk, Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev
|Office and Retail
|JKS Restaurants
|7,900
|1245 Broadway
|New
|GDS Development Management and Corem
|Landlord: Tungsten Property's Frank Reiser. Tenant: ManageRE's Navin Bhutani and Brand Urban's Alexandra Yanoff
|Retail
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 29 to May 3. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
366 Fifth Avenue, 63 Madison Avenue, 99 Park Avenue, Deals of the Week, Pier 57, CBS, George Comfort & Sons, Global Holdings Management Group, Hudson River Park Trust, Jamestown, Joseph P. Day Realty, Loeb Partners Realty, RXR