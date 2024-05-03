Lease Deal of the Week: American Eagle Takes 338K SF at 63 Madison

This week New York City saw one of the largest leases so far in 2024, with American Eagle Outfitters signing on for 338,085 square feet to relocate its headquarters to 63 Madison Avenue. The deals fall sharply in size from that, with the next biggest being City Winery’s 14,600-square-foot expansion at Pier 57.

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 29 to May 3. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.