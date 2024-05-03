Leases
New York City

Lease Deal of the Week: American Eagle Takes 338K SF at 63 Madison

The top five leases in New York City from April 29 to May 3

By May 3, 2024 10:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

This week New York City saw one of the largest leases so far in 2024, with American Eagle Outfitters signing on for 338,085 square feet to relocate its headquarters to 63 Madison Avenue. The deals fall sharply in size from that, with the next biggest being City Winery’s 14,600-square-foot expansion at Pier 57.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
American Eagle Outfitters 338,085 63 Madison Avenue Relocation George Comfort & Sons, Jamestown, Loeb Partners Realty and CBS (sublandlord) Landlord: George Comfort's Peter Duncan, Matthew Coudert and Alex Birmingham. Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Boisis (sublandlord). Tenant: Savillls' Mitti Libersohn, David Goldstein, Anna Erickson, Nate Brzozowski and William Demuth Office
City Winery 14,600 Pier 57 Expansion Hudson River Park Trust, RXR, Youngwoo & Associates and Jamestown Landlord: RXR's William Elder. Tenant: Lee & Associates NYC's Peter Braus Retail
Mundi Westport Group 10,800 366 Fifth Avenue Relocation Joseph P. Day Landlord: Colliers' Michael Joseph, Aidan Campbell and Jordy Elardo. Tenant: Newmark's Brian Waterman, Lance Korman and David Waterman Office
Flushing Bank 8,465 99 Park Avenue Renewal Global Holdings Management Group Landlord: Global Holdings' Craig Panzirer. Tenant: Savills' Shay Bolton, James Wenk, Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev Office and Retail
JKS Restaurants 7,900 1245 Broadway New GDS Development Management and Corem Landlord: Tungsten Property's Frank Reiser. Tenant: ManageRE's Navin Bhutani and Brand Urban's Alexandra Yanoff Retail

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 29 to May 3. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

