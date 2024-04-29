City Winery can’t get enough of Pier 57.

The combination music venue and winery signed a 20-year lease for an additional 14,600 square feet in the five-story former shipping terminal building at 25 11th Avenue on Chelsea’s waterfront, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC.

A spokesperson for Lee & Associates did not disclose the asking rent, but average asking rent for retail space in the nearby Meatpacking District was $381 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a CBRE report.

City Winery’s expansion will allow it to open a new 6,500-square-foot Mediterranean restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot tequila bar at the western tip of the pier and a 5,100-square-foot sushi bar on the roof of the landmarked building.

The deal was first reported by the New York Post and brings City Winery’s total footprint to 52,000 square feet at the property. Pier 57 now includes a 2-acre rooftop park and food hall after Hudson River Park Trust, RXR, Youngwoo & Associates, Jamestown and Google (GOOGL) completed the redevelopment last year.

City Winery initially signed on for 32,000 square feet in 2019 at Pier 57 to relocate its SoHo music venue. It’s expanded at least twice since then, but it’s unclear when it last tacked on more space.

Michael Dorf founded the event venue in 2008 and has since opened additional City Winery locations in Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn. And, in 2020, City Winery opened its own hydro-powered vineyard in the Hudson Valley north of New York City, according to its website.

Lee & Associates’ Peter Braus, who arranged the deal for City Winery, said in a statement that the expansion “reflects the dedication of RXR and City Winery to providing the public with food and beverage options that cater to their needs.”

William Elder represented RXR in-house and said in a statement that the latest deal at Pier 57 “further cements the building’s status as one of the premier dining and entertainment landmarks on the Hudson River and a central attraction for residents and visitors alike.”

Google occupies the majority of the property’s office space, signing on for 250,000 square feet in 2015 and later expanding to its current 350,000 square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

