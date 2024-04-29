London Restaurant Group JKS to Open First NYC Eatery at 1245 Broadway

The restaurant group behind London’s Michelin-starred eateries Gymkhana and Kitchen Table will hop across the pond to open its first New York City outpost, Commercial Observer has learned.

JKS Restaurants — founded by siblings Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina Sethi — signed a 15-year lease to open an unnamed restaurant in 7,900 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of 1245 Broadway, according to landlords GDS Development Management and Corem.

A spokesperson for GDSNY declined to disclose the asking rent, but average asking rent nearby for retail space on Broadway between West 23rd Street and Union Square was $345 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a CBRE report.

Details on the new spot are sparse, but the mystery restaurant will likely be a contender for fine dining accolades as JKS has clocked seven Michelin stars and four Michelin Bib Gourmand awards at its several dozen London restaurants.

A spokesperson for JKS did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the restaurant.

Jyotin Sethi, a former private equity investor at Barclays, Karam Sethi, the culinary talent of the family, and Sunaina Sethi, a wine expert, founded JKS in 2008 with the launch of Trishna, a destination for contemporary Indian cuisine in London’s Marylebone Village. Trishna won the restaurant group a Michelin star in 2012, and the trio has since expanded into other cuisines. It opened numerous restaurants in London, including Lyle’s, Sabor, BAO, Berenjak, Hoppers, Plaza Khao Gaeng, Brigadiers, BiBi and Speedboat Bar.

Jyotin Sethi said in a statement that JKS was persuaded by “the architectural vision and quality” of the recently redeveloped 23-story office tower in Nomad.

“We look forward to opening our first restaurant in New York City and becoming part of the building’s community,” Sethi said.

ManagRE’s Navin Bhutani, who arranged the deal for JKS along with Brand Urban’s Alexandra Yanoff, said the company is “actively looking for the best restaurant sites in New York City and other major cities across the U.S.”

Tungsten Property’s Frank Reiser represented GDSNY and Corem.

Reiser and a spokesperson for Brand Urban did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“[JKS is] a restaurant group of unparalleled creativity and renown, which brings incredible value to our 1245 Broadway community,” GDSNY CEO Michael Kirchmann said in a statement.

The office tower on the corner of West 31st Street and Broadway is also the headquarters of A24 Films and 101 Studios.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.