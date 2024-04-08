Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Facial Studio Glowbar to Open First DC Location Later This Year

By April 8, 2024 11:34 am
Glowbar
Glowbar's new location at 1533 Wisconsin Ave NW is the company's first in D.C. and its 17th nationwide. Glowbar

The people of Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood are about to get a lot more exfoliated. 

Skincare and facial company Glowbar will open its first location in the District at 1533 Wisconsin Ave NW later this year, the company announced Monday. Glowbar signed a 10-year lease with D.C.-based landlord EastBanc for 2,020 square feet at the property, for its 17th location nationwide. 

The financial terms and details on who brokered the lease were not disclosed. 

“We’ve built our brand in neighborhoods throughout New York City, so Georgetown felt like home in so many ways,” Glowbar founder and CEO Rachel Liverman said in a statement. “We’ve had our sights set on a D.C. location since the very beginning and can’t wait to be a part of such a vibrant and eclectic neighborhood.”

Founded in 2019, Glowbar specializes in custom skincare treatments for its membership base, which has seen a 40 percent jump year-over-year, according to the company. Glowbar plans to open its D.C. outpost in the fall.

“The upper section of Wisconsin Avenue has seen tremendous growth over the past year which is further strengthened by the introduction of Glowbar,” said EastBanc Principal Philippe Lanier in a statement. 

Eastbanc, which owns a majority of retail properties in Georgetown, has been busy in recent months. In early January, it signed women’s workwear brand Argent to a 1,500-square-foot lease at 1250 Wisconsin Avenue NW while also inking a 4,000-square-foot showroom lease nearby on M Street to electric vehicle giant Tesla that same month. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1250 Wisconsin Avenue NW, 1533 Wisconsin Ave NW, Argent, Philippe Lanier, Rachel Liverman, Tesla, EastBanc, Glowbar
