Tesla Takes Charge in Georgetown

Tesla is adding a second showroom in Washington, D.C.

The electric vehicle giant filed plans with DC’s Old Georgetown Board for approximately 4,000 square feet at 3307 M Street NW, according to someone with knowledge of the plans. Tesla has its sights set on opening a new showroom in the fall.

Eastbanc owns the four-story building, which also has six 6,500-square-foot residential units, and features a green roof, aligning with Tesla’s commitment to sustainability.

Tesla’s showroom will display up to four vehicles and include office space, according to someone familiar with the plans.

The company also has a showroom at CityCenterDC, a 10.2-acre mixed-use project in Downtown D.C., developed by Hines and Archstone-Smith in 2014. Tesla came onboard three years later, taking 3,000 square feet at 909 H Street NW. The complex consists of two condominium buildings, two rental apartment buildings, two office buildings, a luxury hotel and a public park.

Other D.C.-area locations for Tesla include Bethesda, Md., Rockville, Md., Arlington, Va., and Tysons, Va.

