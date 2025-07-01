Sherry Wang Leaves Goldman Sachs to Join Vistria Group as Partner

A private investment group has added a leader from Goldman Sachs to its roster to handle public-private partnerships.

Sherry Wang is bringing her expertise in deploying investment funds toward affordable and workforce housing to the Vistria Group, where she started a new role as a partner last week, according to the firm.

“Sherry is one of the most experienced investors in public-private real estate, and is known for her track record of scaling innovative solutions to address affordable housing challenges,” Margaret Anadu, senior partner at Vistria, said in a statement.

Anadu and Wang — who was an honoree on Commercial Observer’s Power 100 list in 2023 — had worked together at Goldman Sachs for about 15 years, according to Vistria.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wang was previously managing director of the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs, where she deployed about $10 billion in funds to low-income housing projects across the U.S., including a $242 million construction loan for the buildout of a 414,000-square-foot facility on 125th Street in Harlem.

The project built by Taconic Partners, L&M Development Partners, BRP Companies and the Prusik Group at 121 West 125th Street not only provided 180 units of affordable housing, but also serves as the home for the Urban League’s Empowerment Center. The building’s retail portion has a Sephora, a Trader Joe’s and a Target.

Wang also led an initiative at Goldman Sachs to invest $10 billion in programs to improve the lives of at least 1 million Black women by 2030 through investments in health care, education, housing and access to capital.

Also joining Vistria Group as new hires are James Wreschner, formerly of the Jonathan Rose Companies, and Ruby Shi, who is making the transition from Brookfield Properties.

