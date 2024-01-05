NYC Workwear Brand Argent Expands to DC

Argent, a women’s workwear clothing brand, is expanding to Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which was established in 2016 and has three stores in New York City, has inked a 1,500-square-foot lease at 1250 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Georgetown, and will open sometime this spring.

The new retail space is in a two-story townhouse with a retail component that was developed by EastBanc, the owner of the majority of retail properties in the neighborhood.

The space was previously occupied by Apple, which vacated in the summer of 2023. The primary Apple store in Georgetown, across the street at 1229 Wisconsin Avenue NW, closed for renovation beginning in 2022 but reopened in June.

“Georgetown remains D.C.’s top destination to shop and experience, and we are excited to continue upon the strong momentum of last year with new and complementary brands joining our community,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told CO. “We are thrilled to work with yet another brand that appreciates our neighborhood as much as we appreciate their community involvement and mission.”

Argent’s D.C. location will be designed for both shopping and networking events, according to the company.

John Asadoorian of Asadoorian Retail Solutions, represented the tenant in the deal, while EastBanc was self-represented.

