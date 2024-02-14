Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Solar Energy Developer Dimension Relocating to 11K SF at 825 Third Avenue

By February 14, 2024 5:46 pm
reprints
825 Third Avenue. Photo: Durst Organization

Solar developer Dimension Renewable Energy will brighten up 825 Third Avenue.  

Dimension is leaving 1400 Broadway just south of Times Square for 11,054 square feet on the entire 18th floor of 825 Third, which is between East 50th and East 51st streets in Midtown East, according to landlord the The Durst Organization

SEE ALSO: H&M Inks 25K-SF Lease in Brickell

A Durst spokesperson didn’t provide the lease’s length or asking rents in the building, but average asking rents in Midtown East are $71 per square foot, according to Transwestern’s most recent market report.

The Atlanta-based renewable energy developer specializes in community solar projects, which involve installing solar panels on warehouses or in fields that provide power to the surrounding area. Dimension has developed over 400 solar projects, including two notable tri-state area ones in Cortlandt, N.Y., and Franklin Lakes, N.J., according to its website.

Thomas Bow, Ashlea Aaron and Bailey Caliban handled the transaction in-house for Durst. Greg Maurer-Hollaender and James Ackerson of CBRE represented Dimension in the lease negotiations. A CBRE spokesperson declined to comment on the deal.

“We are proud to add Dimension Renewable Energy to our tenant roster at 825 Third Avenue, especially given our shared commitment to sustainability,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, the president of The Durst Organization, said in a statement.

Durst recently completed a $150 million renovation of the 530,000-square-foot building, which includes revamping 4,000 square feet of public open space along Third Avenue and East 50th Street. Upgrades also included a new tenant amenity space, an updated lobby and View glass windows that can adjust their tint based on sunlight. 

Other tenants in the building include Genius Sports, Beveridge & Diamond, Gotham Asset Management, Liminal Strategy Partners, National Bank of Egypt, Hodes Weill and Toyota Tsusho America

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

825 Third Avenue, Dimension Renewable Energy, Durst Organization
Brickell City Center.
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

H&M Inks 25K-SF Lease in Brickell

By Julia Echikson
Diners inside Call Your Mother Deli.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

DC Bagel Shop Call Your Mother Deli Expands to Vienna, Va.

By Keith Loria
26 Broadway
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

NYS Disability Assistance Office Moving to 45K SF at 26 Broadway

By Abigail Nehring