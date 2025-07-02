Paul, Weiss Expands to 850K SF at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

The 765,000 square feet that law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison took at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in late 2023 wasn’t enough, it seems.

The firm — popularly known as Paul, Weiss — subleased an additional 84,672 square feet on the 29th and 30th floors of the Fisher Brothers-owned building at some point in the second quarter, a market report from Savills stated. The expansion brings the firm’s total footprint to 849,672 square feet.

Terms of the sublease were unclear, but a listing by Noah RE stated that the asking rent is $87 per square foot for a term ending in October 2025.

Brokers from JLL represented both the sublandlord and Paul, Weiss, according to Savills, but did not respond to a request for comment.

The identity of the sublandlord is unclear, but the last known tenant leasing the 29th and 30th floors of the building was Global Infrastructure Partners, which doubled its footprint to 84,672 square feet in September 2019, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

The asking rent at the time started at $95 per square foot.

Global Infrastructure Partners could not be reached for comment while Paul, Weiss did not immediately respond to a request.

Paul, Weiss originally moved from a 550,000-square-foot space at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, and has a 20-year lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas.

Fisher Brothers has repositioned the building since the pandemic, investing $120 million in the exterior, installing touchless elevators, and opening a tenant amenity floor known as @Ease1345, which has 5,500 square feet of meeting, networking and dining space.

Fisher Brothers did not respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.