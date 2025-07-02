Invesco Renews 200K SF at Brookfield Place

Investment management company Invesco has renewed over 200,000 square feet of office space at Brookfield Properties’ 225 Liberty Street, according to a report by Savills.

The duration and exact size of the lease, broker reps for both parties, and the asking rent were unclear, though a recent listing for space on the building’s 26th floor quoted a price of $72 per square foot.

225 Liberty Street, one of the five buildings that make up Brookfield Place, was formerly known as Two World Financial Center, and contains nearly 2.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Other tenants in the building include fintech firm EquiLend, which signed a lease in March for 19,806 square feet on the 10th floor of the 44-story building; the marketing consulting firm Simon-Kucher & Partners, which took 27,458 square feet in the building in 2022; and trading firm DRW Holdings, which occupies 17,012 square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported. The not-for-profit College Board recently took 41,000 square feet in the building, according to the New York Post.

Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Invesco did not immediately respond to a request for information.

According to its website, Invesco manages over $91 billion in real estate assets across the globe.

