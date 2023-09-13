Data Firm Genius Sports Moving to 11K SF at 825 Third Avenue

Sports data and technology company Genius Sports will move its New York City offices from a Convene location to 825 Third Avenue.

Genius Sports signed a lease for 11,870 square feet on the entire 26th floor of The Durst Organization’s 825 Third Avenue, according to the landlord.

A spokesperson for the landlord declined to provide the length of the lease but said asking rent for the space — which is part of Durst’s DurstReady offering of “move-in ready offices” — was

$102 per square foot.

London-based Genius Sports was founded in 2001 and provides play-by-play data and video streaming to sports betting platforms and media companies. In July, Genius Sports extended its contract with the National Football League to continue providing data feeds for NFL’s betting platform, ESPN reported.

Genius Sports has offices around the world — including another U.S. outpost in Los Angeles — and has had its New York operations based in a Convene coworking site in the Financial District, according to its website and Durst. It’s unclear how much space it rented in its old offices or when it plans to move into 825 Third.

The deal comes as Durst nearly wraps up its $150 million renovation of the 530,000-square-foot 825 Third. The landlord has spruced up the lobby, installed windows that use artificial intelligence to adjust the light, and added a new tenant amenity space.

“825 Third Avenue is being modernized from top to bottom, and its transformation into a trophy asset is nearing completion,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of The Durst Organization, said in a statement. “Genius Sports is in good company at 825, joining tenants that have pre-leased more than 100,000 square feet of space in just the past two months.”

Durst handled the deal in-house via Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban. Joshua Berg and A.J. Dorn of Newmark represented Genius Sports. A spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants who have signed on for space in 825 Third include Toyota Tsusho America, the National Bank of Egypt and law firm Beveridge & Diamond.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.