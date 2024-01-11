Skin Care Brand Caudalie Signs 14K-SF Lease at 381 Park Avenue South

A French skin care brand rejuvenated its New York City office strategy with a move to 381 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Caudalie signed a 10-year, 14,000-square-foot lease at the building owned by ATCO Properties & Management on Dec. 29 and has already relocated from its former offices at 70 West 36th Street, according to the landlord. Asking rent at the new digs was $69 per square foot.

“The bespoke environment we have cultivated here along with its dynamic Midtown South location, make it the perfect spot for a company that prides itself on the highest-quality products and services,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president of Atco, said in a statement.

Robert Tunis, Kyle Berlinsky and Joseph Mangiacotti of Colliers (CIGI) negotiated on behalf of the landlord while Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Luxury Consulting represented Caudalie. Colliers did not immediately respond while Moss could not be reached for comment.

The brand was founded in Bordeaux, France, in 1995 by Mathilde Thomas and her husband Bertrand Thomas and specializes in developing products made from grapes and grapevine extract.

Other tenants in the 17-story building include gold seller Sepp Leaf, which renewed its 5,000-square-foot lease in November; architect Stephen B. Jacobs, which renewed a 14,000-square-foot lease in November 2021; and investment manager Richmond Hill Investment Company, which took 4,438 square feet in August 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.