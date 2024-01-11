Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Skin Care Brand Caudalie Signs 14K-SF Lease at 381 Park Avenue South

By January 11, 2024 12:16 pm
reprints
381 Park Avenue South. Photo: Mark Jenkinson/ATCO Properties & Management

A French skin care brand rejuvenated its New York City office strategy with a move to 381 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Caudalie signed a 10-year, 14,000-square-foot lease at the building owned by ATCO Properties & Management on Dec. 29 and has already relocated from its former offices at 70 West 36th Street, according to the landlord. Asking rent at the new digs was $69 per square foot. 

SEE ALSO: Department of Defense Signs 45K-SF Lease in Alexandria

“The bespoke environment we have cultivated here along with its dynamic Midtown South location, make it the perfect spot for a company that prides itself on the highest-quality products and services,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president of Atco, said in a statement.

Robert Tunis, Kyle Berlinsky and Joseph Mangiacotti of Colliers (CIGI) negotiated on behalf of the landlord while Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Luxury Consulting represented Caudalie. Colliers did not immediately respond while Moss could not be reached for comment.

The brand was founded in Bordeaux, France, in 1995 by Mathilde Thomas and her husband Bertrand Thomas and specializes in developing products made from grapes and grapevine extract.

Other tenants in the 17-story building include gold seller Sepp Leaf, which renewed its 5,000-square-foot lease in November; architect Stephen B. Jacobs, which renewed a 14,000-square-foot lease in November 2021; and investment manager Richmond Hill Investment Company, which took 4,438 square feet in August 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

381 Park Avenue South, 70 West 36th Street, ATCO Properties & Management, Bertrand Thomas, Caudalie, Colliers, Joseph Mangiacotti, Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, Kyle Berlinsky, M&M Retail Luxury Consulting, Mathilde Thomas, Robert Tunis, ATCO Properties & Management, Caudalie, Colliers, M&M Retail Luxury Consulting
4825 Mark Center Drive.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Department of Defense Signs 45K-SF Lease in Alexandria

By Keith Loria
Entrance to the Nora development.
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

New York Pizzeria and Sports Bar Ink Deals At West Palm’s Nora

By Julia Echikson
Southeast Financial Center.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Swiss Developer Expands U.S. HQ in Miami

By Julia Echikson