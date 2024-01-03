Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Penguin Packaging Solutions Waddles Over to Baltimore-Area Warehouse

By January 3, 2024 3:57 pm
reprints
8257 Patuxent Range Road. Photo: Colliers

Penguin Packaging Solutions, a manufacturer of food grade containers, inked a 65,035-square-foot lease for an office and warehouse at 8257 Patuxent Range Road in Jessup, Md., more than quadrupling its current space.

The company, which has been housed in 15,896 square feet at 810 Oregon Avenue in Linthicum Heights since 2021, was looking for a larger, FDA-certified industrial space to accommodate its growth, according to the Colliers (CIGI) brokers who facilitated the lease. 

SEE ALSO: After $700M Sale, UCLA Transforming Westside Pavilion Into Research Park

Link Logistics Real Estate owns both properties, having acquired the 10-acre Jessup site in 2021 for $22.4 million. The complex was developed in 1989 and is 20 miles from Baltimore, near Interstates 70 and 695. 

“We are thrilled to bring together two companies in a win-win situation, allowing Penguin to expand its footprint in new, efficient space while Link replaces, with minimal downtime, a departing tenant with an existing tenant within their local portfolio,” Thomas Gentner, an executive vice president for Colliers, said in a prepared statement. 

JDS Industries, a wholesaler of mail-order products, left the space in 2023.

The property consists of 5,000 square feet of office space, plus a warehouse with seven docks, one ramped drive-in door and 24-foot clear ceiling heights.

Joining Gentner on the lease was the firm’s Brian Siegel, Jason Sullivan and Brian Watts

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

