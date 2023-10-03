Tremble Pilates to Open in Terra’s Doral Atrium

A Tremble Pilates studio is coming to Doral.

The 1,480-square-foot location is set to open next year at Terra’s Doral Atrium retail development, which was completed in September.

Situated on 5.2 acres at 3900 NW 79th Avenue, just west of the Palmetto Expressway, the complex features 78,000 square feet of retail space, of which 65 percent is leased.

Tenants include PNC Bank, Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon Chicken, an Argentine nail salon and cosmetic brand called UMARA, restaurant Sushi Mas, and The Good Feet Store.

ABL Real Estate Partners represented Tremble, while Metro Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

Tremble’s Doral location marks the chain’s eighth outpost in South Florida and 11th nationally with studios in New York’s SoHo and Bridgehampton as well as in Reno, Nev., and Lafayette, La.

Founded by Aryan Rashed, Tremble offers a reformer-based, intense form of Pilates, somewhat similar to Lagree. Classes last 50 minutes.

It’s the latest Miami-based, Pilates-inspired chain to expand. Competitor Jetset Pilates, which operates a franchise model, has recently inked deals in Downtown Miami, Coral Gables as well as New York, Tampa and Dallas.

Julia Echikson can be reached at Jechikson@commercialobserver.com.