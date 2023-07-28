JetSet Pilates Studio Coming to Centro in Downtown Miami

JetSet Pilates’ Miami expansion continues.

The popular pilates studio is set to open a Downtown Miami location this fall. Franchisee Darcy Towsley inked a 10-year lease for 1,500 square feet on the second floor of the Centro Downtown condo building at 151 Southeast First Street, the fitness company announced.

JetSet, which was founded by Tamara Galinsky in 2010 and offers intense forms of pilates in 50-minute classes, has grown to four Miami locations, which are corporate owned.

In recent years, the boutique fitness company has branched into franchising. An outpost in Coral Gables, headed up by franchisees, is also set to open this fall. Other locations are slated for Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton and outside of South Florida in New York, Tampa, and Dallas.

Towsley discovers the JetSet workout while juggling her career as an anesthesiologist. “Initially I was very challenged by the workout and wasn’t sure how often I’d be able to do it or how much I would progress,” Towsley said in a statement. “In just a few classes, my Jetset practice became such a confidence builder. It led me to push myself and achieve more than I’d realized was possible.”

Jonathan Rifkind of KG Commercial represented Towsley in the Downtown location, which is set to house 11 reformers.

Other tenants at the Centro Downtown building include Poke OG, a 1,200-square-foot fast casual poke restaurant, Mr. OmaKase, a 1,000-square-foot sushi bar, and Ocean Bank, which paid $5 million in March for a 4,350-square-foot retail condo.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.