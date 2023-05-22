Miami-Based Tremble Pilates Following Clients to NYC With SoHo Outpost

Plenty of businesses have been moving from Miami to New York City lately, but pilates studio Tremble is doing the opposite.

Tremble has signed a 2,500-square-foot lease to open its first NYC outpost at Victorian Management Real Estate’s 62 Grand Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Tenant broker Newmark did not disclose the length of the lease but said asking rent was $80 per square foot. Victorian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tremble has four locations in South Florida — 1935 West Avenue in Miami Beach, 2775 Northeast 187th Street in Aventura, 4203 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables, and 131 NE 34th Street in Miami — and has had a steady stream of clients who decamped to the Sunshine State during the pandemic. With many clients still splitting their time between New York and Florida, Tremble decided to head up north, Tremble founder and CEO Aryan Rashed said.

“Over the last few years, Miami has become home to many New York families and companies amidst a post-pandemic migration. With this in mind, and given our New York-Miami clientele, we viewed New York City as the ultimate ‘next step’ in our brand’s expansion,” Rashed said in a statement.

Newmark’s Ravi Idnani and Michael Paster negotiated on behalf of the Tremble. The landlord did not use an outside broker.

62 Grand Street sits between West Broadway and Wooster Street, about two blocks from the intersection of Canal Street and Avenue of the Americas.

“When touring various outposts as a potential option for the client’s first New York City location, we quickly recognized the inherent alignment between the brand’s concept and the vibrancy of SoHo,” Idnani said in a statement. “Once we determined the neighborhood, we identified and secured the prime offering at 62 Grand Street to achieve a win-win for everyone.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.