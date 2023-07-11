JetSet Pilates to Open in Coral Gables

JetSet Pilates, a popular Miami-based pilates studio, is jetting to Coral Gables, Fla.

Franchisees Andrea and Carlos Ponce inked a 10-year lease for 1,500 square feet on the ground floor of the 4000 Ponce De Leon office building, owned by Ugo Columbo’s CMC Group. The studio is scheduled to open this fall. The asking rent stood at $60 a square foot.

The nine-story property sits adjacent to The Shops at Merrick Park, a luxury mall, home to Gucci, Tiffany’s and Co and Equinox. Jonathan Rifkind of KG Commercial at Compass represented the tenant, while CBRE’s Alex Cesar, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, represented the landlord.

JetSet is a reformer-based, intense form of pilates, somewhat similar to Lagree. Classes last 50 minutes.

Originally from Honduras, the Ponces are veteran franchisees, owning four outposts of the MaidPro services and two Men in Kilts, all based in South Florida. The Coral Gables studio marks their first venture with JetSet.

“I’d never done Pilates before JetSet and was immediately attracted to the flexibility of the class times, the variety of the exceptional instructors, the music, and the results,” Andrea Ponce said in a statement.

The Miami-founded JetSet is now in the midst of a national expansion with locations slated for New York, Tampa, and Dallas.

South Florida studios are located in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth and Sunset Harbour neighborhoods, Miami’s Brickell and Edgewater with others scheduled to open in Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Miami, and Boca Raton.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.