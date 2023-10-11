Coworking Operator Quest Workplace Takes 3 Floors at Miami Tower

Quest Workplace is expanding to Miami Tower, where the coworking operator inked a 40,820-square-foot lease for three separate offices, the tenant announced.

Quest will operate on three, non-contiguous floors in the 47-story high-rise, situated at 100 SE Second Street in Downtown Miami.

The first post, situated on the 20th floor, is slated to open next month. Next will be an office on the 38th floor, scheduled to open next spring. A floor below, the final locale will be available at the beginning of 2025. Together, the offices will offer 173 seats.

The lease is 10 years long, said a spokesperson for Quest. Newmark’s Lance Benson represented the tenant and Gordon Messinger of CBRE represented the landlords, CP Group and DRA Advisors.

The Miami Tower location marks Quest’s eleventh outpost. The company, led by Laura Kozelouzek, operates three in the broader downtown Miami area, another seven across the state and one in New York. The company has been expanding recently, with additional locations coming to Doral and Coral Gables.

CP and DRA acquired the 616,963-square-foot building for $163 million last year. At the time, the property, designed by the late Pritzker-winning architect I.M. Pei and completed in 1987, was 65 percent leased.

