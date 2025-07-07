Investments & Sales

Meadow Partners Acquires SoHo Retail Condo From Brookfield for $37M

By July 7, 2025 2:43 pm
reprints
Jeffrey Kaplan, managing partner of Meadow Partners, Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, and 200 Lafayette Street.
Jeffrey Kaplan, managing partner of Meadow Partners (top), Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, and 200 Lafayette Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meadow Partners; Courtesy Brookfield; Propertyshark

Real estate private equity manager Meadow Partners is taking over a coveted retail condominium unit in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Meadow, through the entity MV SMA 200 Lafayette Property, bought the roughly 30,500-square-foot retail condo at the base of 200 Lafayette Street from Brookfield Properties for $37 million, according to city records made public Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Clipper Realty Sells UWS Apartment Building for $46M

Jeffrey Kaplan, managing partner at Meadow, signed the deal for the buyer, while Marjorie Zessar, senior vice president at Brookfield, signed for the seller, which used the entity 200 Lafayette, records show.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Meadow and Brookfield did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The property on the corner of Broome and Lafayette streets is home to Italian food hall chain Eataly, which signed a lease for 18,353 square feet on the ground floor and lower levels of the property in October 2022 and opened in November 2023. Eataly also has locations at 200 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District and at 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as well as cafes in Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards.

The retail space sold as part of the deal is also home to French-Italian fashion brand Moncler, which has about 12,000 square feet at the property, Crain’s New York Business reported.

Meanwhile, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is an office tenant and leases 33,560 square feet on the sixth and seventh floors of the property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Brookfield bought the Eataly and Moncler units at the property in 2018 for $51.3 million, according to PincusCo, which first reported the news.

News of the deal comes after a bit of a selling streak in Lower Manhattan for Brookfield, which sold five retail properties in the West Village to Acadia Realty Trust for approximately $20.25 million in September, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

200 Lafayette Street, Jeffrey Kaplan, Marjorie Zessar, Brookfield Properties, Eataly, Meadow Partners, Moncler
Clipper Realty's David Bistricer and 10 West 65th Street.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Clipper Realty Sells UWS Apartment Building for $46M

By Isabelle Durso
John Koelmel, chair New York Power Authority, Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP, and an aerial view of Astoria, Queens.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
New York City

New York Power Authority Buys Astoria Power Plant Land for $207M

By Isabelle Durso
1580 Story Avenue, the Bronx.
Land · Investments & Sales
New York City

Boynton Properties Sells Vacant Bronx Lot for $60M

By Isabelle Durso