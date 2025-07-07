Meadow Partners Acquires SoHo Retail Condo From Brookfield for $37M

Real estate private equity manager Meadow Partners is taking over a coveted retail condominium unit in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Meadow, through the entity MV SMA 200 Lafayette Property, bought the roughly 30,500-square-foot retail condo at the base of 200 Lafayette Street from Brookfield Properties for $37 million, according to city records made public Thursday.

Jeffrey Kaplan, managing partner at Meadow, signed the deal for the buyer, while Marjorie Zessar, senior vice president at Brookfield, signed for the seller, which used the entity 200 Lafayette, records show.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Meadow and Brookfield did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The property on the corner of Broome and Lafayette streets is home to Italian food hall chain Eataly, which signed a lease for 18,353 square feet on the ground floor and lower levels of the property in October 2022 and opened in November 2023. Eataly also has locations at 200 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District and at 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as well as cafes in Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards.

The retail space sold as part of the deal is also home to French-Italian fashion brand Moncler, which has about 12,000 square feet at the property, Crain’s New York Business reported.

Meanwhile, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is an office tenant and leases 33,560 square feet on the sixth and seventh floors of the property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Brookfield bought the Eataly and Moncler units at the property in 2018 for $51.3 million, according to PincusCo, which first reported the news.

News of the deal comes after a bit of a selling streak in Lower Manhattan for Brookfield, which sold five retail properties in the West Village to Acadia Realty Trust for approximately $20.25 million in September, CO reported.

