Serafina Mare Signs 5K-SF Lease at 300 East 50th Street

The restaurateurs behind the trattoria chain Serafina are launching a new concept known as Serafina Mare in Midtown East.

Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato signed a 5,000-square-foot lease at Global Holdings Management and MAG Partners’ 300 East 50th Street, on the corner of Second Avenue and East 50th Street. The New York Post first reported news of the lease.

The landlords did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease.

The average asking rent for the nearby retail corridor on Fifth Avenue between East 49th to 59th Streets in the first quarter of 2025 was $2,562 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

The seafood concept will be the 13th Serafina location in New York City It is expected to open at the base of the 23-story, 194-unit apartment building, known as Anagram Turtle Bay, in autumn of 2026, according to the landlords.

Michael Azarian of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant while MAG Partners brokered the deal in-house. C&W did not immediately provide a comment.

Let’s hope the residents of Midtown East like Italian cuisine, because just across the street to the north sits the Midtown location of La Pecora Bianca, a rapidly expanding chain leased space at the Irvine Company’s 200 Park Avenue, as Commercial Observer reported in October.

