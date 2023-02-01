Another Quest Workspaces location is coming to Coral Gables, a wealthy suburb outside of Miami.

The coworking operator is taking 22,522 square feet at Alhambra Towers as part of a lease that’s 10 years long. The Quest outpost, which will span the entire 10th floor at 121 Alhambra Plaza, is set to open this summer.

Quest’s newest location marks the company’s 13th location throughout New York and Florida, including one only half a mile away at 2525 Ponce de Leon. Quest has managed that location, which also spans a little over 20,000 square feet, since 2011.

The new Coral Gables lease is the company’s latest move after signing two recent deals in Miami. In December, Quest signed a 23,454-square-foot lease for a second location in Doral. And in September, it inked a 26,000-square-foot deal at One Biscayne Tower in Downtown Miami. The company also manages two coworking offices in Brickell as well as locations in Plantation, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

The company isn’t done broadening its portfolio. “We have a desire to expand. We have some more stuff in the works,” Newmark’s Lance Benson, who represents Quest, told Commercial Observer. “We look at both the kind of landlords we’d like to be with and the type of buildings that fit the kind of class and profile that we like.”

Quest’s lease at Alhambra Towers coincides with a $4 million renovation of the 16-story building’s lobby and common areas, and the addition of a ground-floor restaurant scheduled to open this summer, which the landlord, The Allen Morris Company, declined to name. The works are set to be completed in May.

The 412,480-square-foot property is about 90 percent leased, and the asking rent ranges between $52 and $55 per square foot., according to a spokesperson for the landlord. For Quest lease negotiations, The Allen Morris Company was represented in-house by Thad Adams, Maricarmen Cabrera and Rafael del Rosal.

