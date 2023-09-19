Audio Production Company Duotone Renews Lease at 200 Varick Street

An audio production is staying at GFP Real Estate’s 200 Varick Street for at least three more years.

The all-lowercase duotone audio group, which has studios in Los Angeles and Mexico City, isn’t hitting the shift key on the length of its renewal and will remain in the same 4,633-square-foot space on the sixth floor that it has leased since 2014, according to GFP.

The landlord did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent in Midtown South was about $79.90 per square foot, according to a Transwestern report on the second quarter of 2023.

Brendan O’Leary and Steven Langton of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of duotone audio group while Robert Silver, Brittany Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Jamie Jacobs of Newmark (NMRK) represented the landlord alongside in-house representation from Jeffrey Gural and Rhonda Singer.

C&W, Newmark and GFP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located in Hudson Square at the corner of Varick and Houston streets, the 12-story building was constructed in 1927 with a design by architect Frank Parker. In 2022, GFP renovated the 490,000-square-foot structure with a new lobby, entrance and mechanical systems.

Other tenants include health care tech startup COTA, which signed for 9,764 square feet in March, and video content platform Momenti, which grabbed 4,949 square feet in February, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.