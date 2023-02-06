Momenti Signs 5K-SF Lease at GFP Real Estate’s 200 Varick Street

It’s a Momenti to remember.

Video content platform Momenti signed a five-year lease for 4,949 square feet at 200 Varick Street in Hudson Square with GFP Real Estate, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the asking rent in the deal.

Momenti has already moved into the space in a relocation from its current offices at 131 Varick Street. The move represents an expansion, according to GFP Real Estate.

Robert Silver, Brittany Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Jamie Jacobs of Newmark represented GFP Real Estate, which also had in-house representation from Jeffrey Gural and Rhonda Singer. Newmark did not respond to a request for comment.

David Berger of Bernstein Real Estate negotiated on behalf of Momenti, and did not respond to a request for comment.

The 1927 office building was designed by architect Frank Parker and has a total of 490,000 square feet of office space.

Other tenants include live music venue S.O.B.’s, also known as Sounds of Brazil, which just signed a three-year lease extension on its 7,548-square-foot space in November, and Reservoir Media, which inked a deal for 12,470 square feet in April 2022, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.